Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Price Performance
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 510.64%.
Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial
In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tompkins Financial
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.