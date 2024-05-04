Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $47.32 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $681.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 510.64%.

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.46 per share, with a total value of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,588.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,181,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.