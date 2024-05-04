Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 407,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

