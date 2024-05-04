Needham & Company LLC Trims TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price to $4.00

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TrueCar Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.