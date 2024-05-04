Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Buys $494,836.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.61.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

