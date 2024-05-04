OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells $907,601.80 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $907,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $135.56 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $144.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2,952.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 75,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.