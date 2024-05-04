Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CTNM opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

