AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson Sells 10,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.