Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 170,026 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,026 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Unilever worth $64,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.13. 4,413,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

