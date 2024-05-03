Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 305,317 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,981,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $178,888,000 after acquiring an additional 547,636 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,472,000 after acquiring an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 191,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,804. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

