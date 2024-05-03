Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 274 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $67,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,053,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,736,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $590.68. 491,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,803. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.61 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

