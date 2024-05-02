Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 5,440,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

