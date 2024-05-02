Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 144,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

