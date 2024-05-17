Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Drops By 10.3%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,328.0 days.
Kureha Stock Performance
Kureha stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Kureha has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.52.
Kureha Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kureha
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Kureha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kureha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.