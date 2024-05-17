Short Interest in Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF) Drops By 10.3%

Kureha Co. (OTCMKTS:KURCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,328.0 days.

Kureha Stock Performance

Kureha stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Kureha has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Kureha Company Profile

Kureha Corporation manufactures and sells functional materials, specialty chemicals, and plastics in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Plastics, Construction, and Other Operations. The Advanced Materials segment offers polyphenylene sulfide, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), processed polyglycolic acid products, carbon fibers, and bead-shaped activated carbon products.

