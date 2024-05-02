Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $243.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

