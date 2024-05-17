Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Acquires $138,229.46 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Issuer Direct Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

