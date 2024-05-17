Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.090 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Nextracker Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

NXT opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

