Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.090 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.52.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXT
Nextracker Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker
In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.