LGT Group Foundation Purchases 1,804 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,988. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.