Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,273,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $369.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.84 and a 200-day moving average of $379.01. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

