Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Insider Sells $663,524.32 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Primoris Services Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of PRIM stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,410,000 after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,124,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What are earnings reports?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.