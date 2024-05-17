Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Keith L. Schilling Sells 20,000 Shares

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,906 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.