Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Keith L. Schilling Sells 20,000 Shares

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
Featured Articles
