Certuity LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Certuity LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $129.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

