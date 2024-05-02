Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,389 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 250.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 3,063,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,424,948. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
