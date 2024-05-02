First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $119.38. 253,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

