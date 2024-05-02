Summit Financial LLC Raises Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LNG traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.32. 174,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

