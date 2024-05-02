Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $98,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,853 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 125.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,921 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 115.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 870,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

