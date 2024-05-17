Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.40.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct
About Issuer Direct
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
