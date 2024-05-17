Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graeme P. Rein bought 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 12,614 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 197,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,582.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 78,832 shares of company stock worth $838,283 in the last three months. 26.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

