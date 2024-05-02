RB Capital Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $309,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 42.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 622,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

