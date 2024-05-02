Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.