Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,456,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after acquiring an additional 206,337 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $88.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

