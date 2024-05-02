Certuity LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Certuity LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.