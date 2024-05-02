Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

