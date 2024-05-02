DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Invests $31,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 3,621.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 496,958 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WesBanco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens cut their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

