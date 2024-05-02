Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Dover by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 0.8 %

DOV opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $182.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

