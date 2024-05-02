Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.