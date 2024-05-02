Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,928 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 274,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,010 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

