Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 206.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after purchasing an additional 581,860 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,780,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.