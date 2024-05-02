Certuity LLC Invests $225,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,044.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 260,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after buying an additional 204,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $127.34 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $133.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

