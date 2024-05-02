Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

