Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $151.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

