Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 12,081 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

