Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215,835 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 355,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

