Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 9,300 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Kellanova by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $4,360,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,003,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

