MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,907 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

