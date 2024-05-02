10,946 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

