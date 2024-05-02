10,946 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. MONECO Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

