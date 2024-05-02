18,823 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.