MONECO Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $71.87 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
