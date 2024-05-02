MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

