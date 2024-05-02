iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

