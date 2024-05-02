Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Source Capital worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOR opened at $41.81 on Thursday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

