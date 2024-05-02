Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after buying an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,711 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.44%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

